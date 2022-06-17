Indian Railways Cancels Two Trains Connecting Ajmer, Kishanganj From July 10 to July 21

The North Western Railway is carrying out the maintenance work to double the railway line on the Barabanki Junction, Ayodhya Cantt, Akbarpur and Jafrabad railway sections of the Lucknow division. This work will be carried out between Akbarpur-Kathari-Goshainganj stations of the Lucknow division.

The maintenance work has forced the authorities to take traffic blocks, affecting the movement of trains on the route.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, Railways has decided to take a traffic block on the Barabanki Junction, Ayodhya Cantt, Akbarpur and Jaffrabad railway sections of Lucknow division. Due to this, the following trains are being cancelled:-

Cancelled trains

Train number 15715 Kishanganj-Ajmer will remain cancelled on July 10, July 12, July 15, July 17 and July 19 (5 trips).

Train No. 15716 Ajmer-Kishanganj will remain cancelled on July 12, July 14, July 18, July 19 and July 21 (5 trips).

