Indian Railways Changes Schedules of Several Trains To Bandra Terminus Block

The terminal station and timings of some trains have been changed due to a block at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Railway Station.

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 17:06 IST

Certain changes have been made in the terminal stations of the trains.
The terminal station and timings of some trains have been changed due to a block at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus Railway Station. The Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Railway Division, Khemraj Meena, said in a statement that the arrival and departure times of some trains passing through the Ratlam Division of Western Railway have been changed due to the block at Bandra Terminus. As a result, certain changes have been made in the terminal stations of the trains.

With effect from 20 November 2022, train number 12961 – Mumbai Central Indore Avantika Express will leave Mumbai Central at its scheduled time of 8.55 pm. The arrival/departure timing of this train has been changed from Navsari to Indore so that it can reach Indore 50 minutes earlier than the originally scheduled time of 9.55 hrs.

This train will leave Ratlam division’s Dahod at 3.53 am, Meghnagar at 4.19 am, Thandla Road at 4.31 am, Bamnia at 4.56 am, Ratlam at 5.50 am, Khachrod at 6.19 am, Nagda at 6.38 am, Ujjain at 7.30 am, Dewas at 8.10 am and will reach Indore at 9.05 am.

Similarly, train number 12962 – Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express will depart from Indore at 5.35 pm on 19 November 2022 instead of 5.00 pm. The train will run 35 minutes later than the scheduled time.

Train number 22934 – Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Jaipur on November 22, will arrive/depart Ratlam at (20.10/20.20) and Dahod (21.43/21.44).

Train Number 12926 – Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Express is scheduled to run from Amritsar to Mumbai Central instead of Bandra Terminus with effect from November 19. It will arrive at Mumbai Central instead of Bandra Terminus at 14.55 hrs.

Train Number 12925 – Bandra Terminus Amritsar Express will depart from Mumbai Central instead of Bandra Terminus at 11.25 am with effect from November 21.

first published: November 19, 2022, 17:06 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 17:06 IST
