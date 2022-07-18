Indian Railways Changes Terminal of Varanasi-Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity-Express

The Indian Railways has decided to change the terminal of the Varanasi-Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express. Passengers travelling by this train should note the change in the terminal before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, the railway administration will change the terminal of train no. 14219/14220 Varanasi-Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express. As a result, this train will operate from Banaras instead of the Varanasi Junction.

Due to the change of terminal, the number of this train has been changed as follows:-

Train number 14219 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express is being operated as 15107 Banaras-Lucknow Intercity Express from the converted terminal Banaras in place of Varanasi with effect from August 15.

Similarly, during the return journey, Train no. 14220 Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express will terminate its journey at Banaras instead of Varanasi from August 15. This train will be run as changed number 15108 Lucknow-Banaras Intercity Express.

