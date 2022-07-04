Indian Railways Changes Terminals For 6 Trains; Check List

The Indian Railways is changing terminals of various trains from July 10. Due to operational issues in the terminals, the authorities are compelled to make changes. Major changes will be made to trains under Northern Railway. Trains operating in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka will have their terminals changed.

At least three pairs of trains, which earlier terminated at Varanasi, have now been shifted to Banaras station. The arrival and the departure of these trains will be from Banaras instead of Varanasi.

Trains that will get affected from July 10 are -

Train number- 14220, from Hubli-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 11 July 2022.

Train Number- 14219, from Varanasi-Lucknow Express, will start its journey from Banaras with effect from 12 July 2022.

Train Number- 04202, from Pratapgarh-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 10 July 2022.

Train Number- 04201, from Varanasi - Pratapgarh Express will start its journey from Banaras on 11 July 2022.

Train Number- 11071, from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 10 July 2022.

Train Number- 11072, from Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will start its journey from Banaras with effect from 12 July 2022.

These steps have been taken for the convenience of people and to strengthen the railway infrastructure of the country.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared information on its Twitter handle about Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will arrive in Gorakhpur and take the passengers to Janakpur in Nepal. After this journey, the trains will leave for Banaras.

Bharat Gaurav trains are a part of a special train initiative under the Shri Ramayana Yatra. The train will take the passengers to areas devoted to Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Goddess Sita.

