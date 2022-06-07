Indian Railways Clarifies on Luggage Policy, Says 'No Change Has Been Made in the Recent Past'

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Good news for passengers as Indian Railways has clarified that there is no change in their luggage policy. “News item covered on some social media/digital news platforms that the luggage policy of railways has recently been changed, is incorrect. It is hereby clarified that no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years," the Ministry of Railways tweeted. Recently there have been reports of railways planning to charge for extra baggage.

According to the rules of Indian Railways, the passengers can carry heavy luggage from 40 kg to 70 kg in the train compartment with them depending on the class they are travelling in. Recent reports claimed that if there is extra baggage, the passenger may have to pay extra charges.

The confusion started after Ministry of Railways’ May 29 tweet: “Too much luggage leads to the joy of train ride being halved. Do not carry excess luggage while travelling by train. In case you have excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage."

Not the national transporter have come up with clarification that “no change has been made in the recent past and the existing luggage policy is enforced for more than 10 years."

The railway has fixed the weight according to the coach. Passengers can carry a weight of up to 40 kg in the sleeper class. In AC coaches, the upper limit is 50 kilograms. In first class AC, maximum baggage passengers can take up to 70 kg in the coach with them.

Carrying dangerous items, including any inflammable and odorous substances, is prohibited on the train. Items such as stoves, gas cylinders, any inflammable chemical, firecrackers, acid, stinky articles, leather, oil, grease, and ghee, which are prone to cause damage to objects or passengers by breaking or dripping are prohibited.

It is an offence to carry prohibited items during rail travel. If someone is found carrying any of the above-mentioned prohibited items, railways can take action against that passenger under section 164 of the Railway Act.

