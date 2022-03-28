Indian Railways Conducts Successful Trial of Electric Train Between Budgam and Baramullah

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to announce the successful trial of the first electric train between Budgam and Baramulla section in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Railways has begun the electrification of the Kashmir Rail Line. The trial of the 136-km-long electric train is a big leap towards railway electrification in the valley.

As per officials, in the first phase, a total number of 1271 electric poles would be erected between Budgam and Baramulla stations. Of these, the highest number of 305 poles will be erected between Sopore and Baramulla. Besides, poles will be erected between Budgam to Mazhom, Mazhom to Pattan, Pattan to Hamre and Hamre to Sopore, officials said.

Reports citing sources close to the matter have said that the overhead electrification, for which some work was started in June 2019, has a stipulated completion period of two years till June 2021.

The tenders for the project were released two years ago and full-fledged work has started recently.

