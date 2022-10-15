Indian Railways Diverts Route of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express, Check Details

The Indian Railways has diverted the route of the Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express to connect Siwan in Bihar with Kolkata, West Bengal. The North Eastern Railway has decided to change the route of Train number 15050 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Purvanchal Express, operating under the Varanasi division, to include Siwan Junction for the convenience of the passengers. The train leaving from Gorakhpur on October 15 and October 19 will now pass through Siwan Junction, Bhatni and Chhapra railway station in Bihar.

The train will depart from Gorakhpur railway station at 8.45 am. It will arrive at Chhapra junction at 3.05 pm via Deoria Sadar, Bhatni Junction, Salempur, Mau and Ballia.

However, due to non-interlocking work following the doubling of Rasra-Chilkahar-Phephna section of the Varanasi division, several trains heading to Howrah Junction have been diverted.

Varanasi Division PRO Ashok Kumar informed News18 that due to the interlocking work more than dozens of trains were diverted, cancelled and rescheduled on the routes of Gorakhpur, Bhatni and Siwan. Passengers travelling to Kolkata can also now board the train from Siwan junction.

Train Number- 05171 Ballia- Shahganj will depart from Ballia on October 17 and 19. But the returning train number 05172 leaving from Shahganj to Ballia is cancelled on October 18 and 19.

Train Number- 14650 Amritsar-Jaynagar Express: The train will leave from Amritsar on October 15 and 17 and travel via Mau-Bhatni-Chhapra.

Train Number- 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar special train leaving from Jaynagar on October 16 and 18 via Chhapra-Bhatni-Mau stands cancelled.

Train Number- 15716 from Ajmer-Kishanganj Express departing from Ajmer on October 17 and 18 via Mau-Bhatni-Chhapra stands cancelled.

Train Number- 19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express leaving from Darbhanga on October 19 via Chhapra-Bhatni-Mau remains canceled.

These trains are rescheduled.

Train Number- 15050 from Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express leaving from Gorakhpur on October 15 is rescheduled to depart after 60 minutes from its usual time.

Train Number- 01026 from Ballia-Dadar special train leaving from Ballia on October 16 and 19 is rescheduled for 30 minutes and 60 minutes respectively.

