Indian Railways has extended the frequency of the Holi special train between Bhubaneswar and Dhanbad. Now the train will make 26 trips making it easier for the passengers to travel.

Here is the time schedule for the Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special train:

Train Number- 02832 from Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special train from Bhubaneswar will make a trip every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from March 3 to April 30. This train leaves for Dhanbad at 8:25 pm and reaches Hatia at 6.10 am, Ranchi at 6.30 am, Muri at 7.42 am, Bokaro at 8.55 am, and reaches Dhanbad at 10.55 am.

Train Number- 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special from Dhanbad will return to Bhubaneswar every Wednesday, and Saturday starting from March 4 to May 1. The train departs for Bhubaneswar at 4.00 pm. It reaches Bokaro at 5.35 am, Muri at 6.35 am, and Ranchi at 7.50 am. The train has a stoppage at Hatia station at 8.15 am and will reach Bhubaneswar at 7.45 am the next day.

The decision was taken because of the sudden rush of passengers ahead of the Holi festival. Every year Indian Railways launch special trains to ease the festive rush and to cater to the needs of the passengers. This year Indian Railways has operationalised more than 600 special trains for the convenience of the passengers.

