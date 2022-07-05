Indian Railways Extends Operation of Sealdah-Gorakhpur Summer Special Train

Indian Railways has announced to extend the operation of the summer special train connecting Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal’s Sealdah. North Eastern Railway has extended the operation of Train no. 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur-Sealdah summer special express for five more trips. The measure has been taken for the convenience of the passengers in view of the increased rush during summer vacation.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, spokesperson of the North Eastern Railway, the operation of Train no. 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur-Sealdah summer special train is being extended for five extra trips for the convenience of the passengers.

Advertisement

The operation of train no. 03131 Sealdah-Gorakhpur summer special train running from Sealdah station is being extended for five extra trips on July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31. The operation of train no. 03132 Gorakhpur-Sealdah summer special train will be extended for five extra trips on July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1.

Apart from this, due to some unavoidable reasons, train no. 05450 Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj passenger special train running from Gorakhpur on July 4 was cancelled by the railway authorities. Train number 05449 Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger special train running from Narkatiaganj on July 5 was also cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.