Indian Railways Extends Operation Of These Trains From December 31 To February 1

Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of the Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special train till February 1 next year. A total of fourteen trips have been added to the train’s schedule for the convenience of the passengers. According to the Indian Railways, train number 02832, Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Special, will be operating from Bhubaneswar every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from January 1 to 31. Train number 02831, Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special, will be operating from Dhanbad every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between January 2 and February 1.

The Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Special replaced Garib Rath when operations were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic days. The train’s operation has not been kicked off yet. The Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Special, on the hand, was supposed to run from August 24 to September 28. However, the train’s operation was extended till December 31, and it has now been extended for the second time till February 1.

Additionally, it has been decided that the operation of train numbers 08439/08440, Puri – Patna – Puri Special, will also be extended. This decision was also made keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. Train no. 08439 will operate from Puri every Saturday from December 3 to January 28 and train no. 08440 will be operating from Patna every Sunday from December 4 to January 29.

Indian Railways has been rapidly changing train schedules due to weather conditions and construction work in view of infrastructural developments. As a result, many trains had to be cancelled during the winter months. Passengers have been facing difficulties due to this as their reservations were already made on a lot of trains that were cancelled. While a full refund has been promised to passengers of all the cancelled trains, re-booking with a lesser number of seats might prove to be a difficulty for them.

