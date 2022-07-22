Indian Railways Extends Services Of 4 Pairs Of Trains To Mumbai; Check List

For the convenience of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to extend services of four pairs of trains running to Bandra Terminus. Among four, three trains operate from Rajasthan’s Barmer, Ajmer, and Udaipur, while one is from Bhiwani in Haryana.

Given the high demand for passengers, North Western Railway has extended the duration of these trains. Along with this, there has also been a partial change in the operating time of Bhiwani-Borivali’s special train service between Bhiwani and Rewari.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the Bandra Terminus-Barmer Weekly Special, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special, Bandra Terminus-Udaipur Weekly Special, Bandra Terminus-Bhiwani Weekly Special (04 pairs) will be operated by the Railways. The period is being extended which will be applicable as under: -

Train No. 09037/09038, Bandra Terminus - Barmer - Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will start its journey from Bandra Terminus from August 5 to November 25 (17 trips) and via Barmer from August 6 to November 26 (17 trips).

Train No. 09039/09040, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train service will run via Bandra Terminus from August 3 to November 30 (18 trips) and from Ajmer from August 4 to November 24 (18 trips).

Train No. 09067/09068, Bandra Terminus-Udaipur-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train service will run from August 1 to November 28 (18 trips) and from Udaipur from August 2 to November 29 (18 trips).

A partial change in operating timings of train number 09008, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosli, and Rewari stations of the Bhiwani-Borivali special train service are being made.

