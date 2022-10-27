Indian Railways Hikes Platform Ticket Prices at 14 Railway Stations in Lucknow Division

The Indian Railways has hiked the platform ticket prices at 14 key stations under the Lucknow division. The charges have been increased from the previous Rs 30 to Rs 50 and will be applied between October 26 and November 6. The decision has been taken to avoid congestion at railway stations following Diwali and the upcoming Chhath Puja. Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager, Lucknow, said, “Efforts are also being made to provide passenger facilities systematically in the wake of festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath."

Among the stations where the platform ticket prices have been hiked are Lucknow Junction (Jn), Varanasi Jn, Barabanki Jn, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur Jn, Sultanpur Jn, Raebareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao. However, given the growing rate of inflation in the country, platform tickets of Rs. 50 will increase the financial hardship for an average railway passenger.

Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Lucknow, Northern Railway said that prices have been hiked given the upcoming festivals. These festivals lead to bigger footfall at the railway stations. Moreover, this way, essential passengers will use the platform and station, hence avoiding overcrowding.

For the unversed, this is the second time in a month when Indian Railways increased the charges for the tickets. Earlier on October 2, the price of platform tickets was increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30 at multiple stations in the Lucknow Division. Back then, the railway officials informed us that the revised charges will apply until November 5.

