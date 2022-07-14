Indian Railways Hired Car For IIT Madras Student After Train Got Cancelled Due to Heavy Rain | WATCH

An IIT Madras student recently revealed how officials of the Indian railways helped him reach his destination on time despite his train getting cancelled due to a heavy downpour. Satyam Gadhvi, an aerospace engineering student from IIT Madras, got stuck at Ekta Nagar railway station after his train got cancelled at the last minute.

Satyam was supposed to go to Vadodara railway station from where he would board another locomotive that would take him to Chennai. Due to the tracks getting washed out because of heavy rain, the train never left the station. This is where the railway officials at the Ekta Nagar railway station came to Satyam’s rescue.

They arranged a car for him that would take him to Vadodara station, covering a two-hour long journey. Lauding the efforts made by the railway officials, Satyam narrated the entire incident in a video which was shared on DRM Vadodara’s Twitter handle.

“The train that I booked was supposed to depart from Ekta Nagar but as the tracks were washed out because of heavy rains, the train was cancelled at the last moment," Satyam is heard saying in the video. He added that the “very supportive staff of Ekta Nagar" hired a car for him. “This shows how much importance they are giving to each and every passenger of railways," he said.

Satyam said that the car journey was nice and the driver made sure that Satyam reached on time to catch the train at Vadodara station. As he reached Vadodara station, he was assisted by the officials appointed at the station who helped him find the right platform and board the train. They even helped Satyam with his luggage. The efforts Indian Railways put for a single passenger garnered appreciation on social media.

