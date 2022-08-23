Indian Railways Increases Frequency of Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad Weekly Special Train

For the convenience of rail passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a weekly special train between Hyderabad and Jaipur. On behalf of North Western Railway, 05 trips are being extended in the operation period of the Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad’s weekly special train service.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the railway is extending the operating period of the Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad weekly special train by 05 February.

Train No. 07115/07116, Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad Weekly Special Rail Service has been extended from Hyderabad from September 2 to September 30, 2022 (05 trips) and from Jaipur from September 4 to October 2, 2022 (05 trips). Notably, no changes have been made in the operating timings and stoppages of this train service.

This rail service is on the route of Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, and Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations.

