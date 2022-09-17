Indian Railways Introduces Bedrolls For Third AC Economy Class Coaches

Indian Railways has decided to provide bedrolls to the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. Earlier, the service was not available for the third AC economy class coaches. Indian Railways has also increased the low-fare third AC economy class coaches in many trains. As the name suggests, the fare of these coaches will be less than the normal third AC class.

According to the railway authorities, the passengers traveling in third AC economy class coaches will also be provided with bedroll facilities from September 20. The passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class were not getting bedrolls as these coaches did not have space for keeping the bed linen.

To make space for bedrolls in third AC economy class coaches, now berth numbers 81, 82 and 83, in these coaches will be used for keeping linen (bedroll) in each compartment. From September 20, these berths will not be available for passengers while booking their tickets.

Meanwhile, the passengers who have already booked tickets and whose travel date is after September 20 and if their berth numbers are 81, 82 and 83, then such passengers will be accommodated in other coaches under the emergency quota. The same will be communicated to the passengers through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

The bedroll facility was closed during the pandemic

The Ministry of Railways had stopped the bedroll facility in all trains during the Covid-19 epidemic. This step was taken by the Railways to stop the spread of Coronavirus infection. Later, when the government eased the lockdown and lifted the Covid-19 restrictions, the bedroll facility was restored in trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, and now the same is being provided in AC coaches of almost all trains running across the country.

