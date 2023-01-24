The Indian Railways has successfully concluded the massive trial of an Artificial Intelligence programme it built to fix a perennial pain point, the waiting list. The Indian Railways has introduced Ideal Train Profile to maximize the capacity utilization and revenue generation in reserved mail express trains by regularly analyzing the demand pattern of every single train reported by ANI. The AI module has been developed by an in-house team led by R Gopalakrishnan of the Centre of Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The module is completed after an extensive effort by the team for over two years.

The Ideal Train profile is a seat capacity optimization decision support, which is done because the number of ticket class combinations on a single train journey can exceed 5,000.

As per the Railways Ministry official, the pattern of demand for accommodation is not always on an end-to-end basis, but it also will vary in all trains depending on various factors like its origin-destination pairs, date and timing, class of accommodation or availability of alternate trains.

The official also informed that the development of Ideal Train Profile utility will provide the railway administrators in the passenger profile cells in various zonal railways, with a decision support tool to shorten the time taken for seat distribution analytics of a train. The AI program will also help zonal railways to conduct a periodic review of the train quotas to address the changing demand mix on account of holidays, seasonality, etc.

The pilot project was started on seven zonal railways including Eastern, Central, Northern, Southern, South Central, Western, and West Central Railway. The project so far has been rolled out in over 200 trains in Indian Railways. It is also expected that the utility will help to enhance confirmed seat availability and increase the occupancy of a train by 5 per cent to 6 per cent.

It is said to be the best way to resolve by allocating accommodation quotas based on the business need of serving the demands for different origin-destination pairs. Usually, this is done on Indian railways by analysing the historic data of a particular train or similar trains operating on a given route.

