Indian Railways Introduces MEMU Trains In Delhi-Rohtak-Delhi Train Division

The Indian Railways has started MEMU train services for the convenience of passengers. These train services will operate in Delhi- Rohtak- Delhi train division. These MEMU trains will be equipped with a three-phase technology. Speaking to the media, Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railways Manager, said, “MEMU train services will be added in train numbers 04453, 04454, 04456, and 04457." Sixteen coaches of MEMU trains will be added to the Northern Division of Indian Railways.

These MEMU trains were introduced by the Indian Railways to stay up with the fast world and supply stronger travel expertise. MEMU is an associate signifier for injecting electrical Multiple Units. The electrical Multiple Unit could be a commuter rail system operational in semi-urban and rural areas in India. Unlike EMU (electric multiple units) trains, which are designed especially for urban and semi-urban areas.

On the other hand, MEMU train area units are meant for semi-urban and rural areas. Finish vestibules or gangway connections are also found on MEMU trains, something not available on EMU trains. MEMU trains are not like normal trains, they solely need maintenance after 10-15 days.

This helps Indian Railways save cash on maintenance and additionally reduces train delays. The elemental advantage of MEMU trains is that they will accelerate and decelerate additional quickly.

The Integral Coach industrial plant (ICF) has introduced new MEMUs that may travel (with passengers) at speeds of 110–130 kmph. This train includes a three-phase locomotive that runs on a 25-kilovolt current, saving thirty-five percent energy.

It provides GPS-based traveller info systems and coach announcements. It has sliding doors, gangways, a CCTV camera, and bag racks. The coach includes an associate emergency communication system and also the driver’s compartment has an air-con.

