Indian Railways Introduces Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express; Check Photos

Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone restored the services of Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express and conversion of coaches into LHB with the introduction of the Vistadome coach on this train from today, July 25. “Now, Relish the beauty of nature through Vistadome coach of Pragati Express. Vistadome coach attached for the first time in Pune–Mumbai Pragati Express today. This is 3rd Vistadome coach attached between Pune & Mumbai after Deccan Express & Deccan Queen Express," CR tweeted.

With the introduction of Vistadome coach in Pragati Express, Central Railway now have 4 trains running with Vistadome coaches. They are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

12125 Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.25 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Pune at 19.50 hrs on same day.

12126 Express will leave Pune at 07.50 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.25 hrs same day

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Shivaji Nagar (only for 12125).

COMPOSITION: LHB: One Vistadome Coach, one AC Chair Car, 11 Second Class Chair Car (5 fully reserved, 4 unreserved, one for Season Ticket holders and one ladies coach - 54 seats for lady season ticket holders and 54 reserved seats for ladies) and one General second class including guard’s brake van.

RESERVATION: Bookings for train No.12125/12126 can be done from all computerized reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

ABOUT VISTADOME COACHES

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches allows passengers to have a great view of the surroundings. The coach have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge. The unique Vistadome coach, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach. It has automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio toilets.

