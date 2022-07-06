Indian Railways LIVE Update: Mumbai Local Trains Running Late Due to Heavy Rain

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Mumbai and its adjoining areas continue to receive heavy showers on Wednesday, resulting in water-logging at a number of places including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway due to water- logging on tracks near Kurla, slowing down train movement. Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, tweeted: “Train Alert! 7.00AM

Trains on all corridors are running."

Check all latest updates about Mumbai Local and outstation trains below:

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 09.30 hrs

Western Railway Monsoon Update at 09.00 hrs

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 08.00 hrs

Ahmedabad-Howrah Express Running Late

Central Railway Monsoon Update at 07.00 hrs

Western Railway Monsoon Update at 07.30 hrs

Flooded tracks between Kurla and Tilak Nagar

On Tuesday, there was bunching of trains heading towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on the main line. There was inundation on tracks in Sion, Kurla, Tilak Nagar and Wadala areas of the Central Railway route, Sutar had said.

On three days this month, Mumbai received more than 100 mm rain. In nine hours on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 153.3 mm of rain, categorised as very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for July 7-8, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, while a red alert has been issued for Palghar (July 8) and Raigad and Ratnagiri till July 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

