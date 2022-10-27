Indian Railways Made Available 36,59,000 Extra Berths in Trains to Meet Festival Season Rush

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways made available 36,59,000 extra berths for festival demand during Chhath, Diwali and Puja by running additional 2,614 trips of trains. “In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," Ministry of Railways had said in a statement earlier this month.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, will begin on October 28 with Nahay Khay and end on October 31 with Usha Arghya.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for ‘Chhath’ Puja, an official said on Tuesday. Both trains will consist of 20 coaches, the NFR spokesperson said.

One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning. In return, the train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and come to Assam’s Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day.

The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri the next morning. In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning.

(With PTI inputs)

