Indian Railways Makes Changes in Timings of 3 Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Gujarat

The North Western Railway has decided to make changes to the timings of three pairs of trains operating between Rajasthan and Gujarat. These trains operate between Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, Gandhidham-Jodhpur, and Sabarmati-Jaisalmer.

According to the North Western Railway Spokesperson, the authorities are making partial changes to the operating timings of Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, Gandhidham-Jodhpur, and Sabarmati-Jaisalmer railway services, which will be as follows:

Train No. 14820, Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express will leave Sabarmati at 06.40 am instead of 07.45 am from August 19 and will reach Jodhpur at 2.55 pm instead of 3.50 pm.

Similarly, train No. 14819, Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express will leave Jodhpur at 11.50 am instead of 11.15 am on August 19 and will reach Sabarmati at 8.05 pm instead of 7.15 pm.

Advertisement

Train No. 14804, Sabarmati - Jaisalmer Express will depart from Sabarmati at 11.00 pm instead of 9.45 pm onwards August 19 and will reach Jodhpur at 06.45 am instead of 06.05 am.

Train No. 22484, Gandhidham - Jodhpur Express will leave Gandhidham at 10.00 pm at 23.05 pm from August 18 and will reach Jodhpur at 08.35 am instead of 06.45 am.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here