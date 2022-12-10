Indian Railways: New Delhi-Saharsa One Way Special Train Launched

If you are in Delhi and trying to go to Saharsa in Bihar then you don’t need to worry anymore. To improve the convenience of passengers, the Indian Railways has started running a special train from Delhi to Saharsa on Saturday, 7:40 pm. The train will be a one-way special and will reach Saharsa the next day at 7:50 pm.

The one-way special train running between the two stations will reach Saharsa and pass through Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Mansi stations from New Delhi. The train will have 12 AC three tier class coaches and 4 sleeper class coaches. Chief Public Relations Officer of Hajipur Division Virendra Kumar revealed the details. He said that in view of the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to multiple rail cancellations, the Railways has taken the decision of starting the one-way special train from New Delhi for one day.

Saharsa is a popular station in Bihar for people to travel from. Thousands of passengers from Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul come to Delhi from Saharsa. Moreover, December is when most marriages happen in the country. This has caused the passenger traffic to increase in recent times.

Advertisement

The new train will help passengers reach on time and attend important functions such as weddings. The train timing of 7:40 pm departure and 7:50 pm’s arrival is scheduled in such a way that no passenger has a difficulty in boarding or deboarding. Usually trains with late night or early morning departures and arrivals are tougher for passengers coming from farflung areas. Moreover, people travelling to Bihar’s Madhepura or Supaul from Saharsa will also be able to travel easily during that time and reach home before it’s too late in the night..

Read all the Latest Auto News here