Indian Railways: Passengers Can Now Upgrade Their Berth To a Better Coach Mid-Journey

The Indian Railways keeps revising its operational methods and rules to enhance passengers’ convenience and provide them with the best services. It has now enabled passengers to upgrade their coach in the middle of their journey. For instance, if you are travelling in a sleeper coach, you can upgrade your reservation to an AC coach while on your journey.

The aim is to cater to the ever-changing needs of the passengers. This is also why Indian Railways has made many of their ticket reservation rules quite flexible. Now, it has made it easy for people to upgrade their coach after their booking. Passengers already have the option of extending their journey by paying a little extra and changing their destination.

How To Upgrade Your Coach?

You do not need to go to any particular booth to avail the new facility provided by the Indian Railways. You can avail of it as you sit on your berth during the journey. Let us imagine a scenario where a passenger is travelling in a sleeper coach. If they wish to travel in an AC coach instead, then all they need to do is approach a TTE in their compartment and inform them of the request. The TTE will allot you a berth in the AC coach if there is a free berth available.

The additional fee to be paid for the upgrade is a total of the reservation fee for the upgraded coach and the difference between the two classes. Make sure that you don’t forget that it is only possible to upgrade your coach if there is a vacant berth in the coach you want to upgrade your seat to. Otherwise, you will have to travel in the same coach that you originally reserved your seat in.

