Indian Railways Poised To Restore Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi Line Destroyed 60 Years Ago

The government is now prepared to restore the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi rail link in Tamil Nadu, which will be a key moment in the history of Indian Railways’ rich history. The Southern Railways is poised to connect Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu with a train link after completing a number of significant railway projects. The Pamban bridge will be tracked using a lift system, on which trains will run at a speed of 80km per hour.

Rameshwaram and Dhanuskodi were connected earlier by a railway line, but the 1964 tsunami had caused the line to be completely destroyed. There had been no efforts to restore the line for all these years until now.

Madurai Division Assistant Executive Engineer Anand told ANI, “The railways plan to redevelop this station and connect it with new broad gauge and electric lines. It will be an 18km line from Rameswaram and will have 3 halts. It is expected that the number of tourists will increase after this development. We are also redeveloping Rameswaram station."

The Pamban bridge is being rebuilt using a lift system so that it automatically gets elevated when a ship arrives. The bridges that were built here earlier had separate tracks. After the departure of the ship, they used to reconnect and the whole process would take close to half an hour. The upcoming process will take just 10 minutes.

Dhanushkodi is located on the southwestern tip of Pamban Island, separated from the mainland by the Palk Strait. Dhanushkodi was a prominent station that was directly connected to Mandapam station in Tamil Nadu until December 1964.

Dhanushkodi station was an important point of contact between Sri Lanka and India at the time, when a railway train called the Boat Mail operated in this section. However, the tsunami of December 1964, completely destroyed this rail link.

According to the Indian Railways, this project will be completed at a cost of Rs 700 crore and out of 18 kms, 13 km of railway track will be elevated.

