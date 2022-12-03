Indian Railways Resumes Services of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express on December 3

The Ministry of Railways has revoked its earlier order of suspending the services of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express for three months. Earlier, Meerut Hapur Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Agarwal

spoke to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to resume its services owing to the inconvenience caused to the passengers. The train will resume its operations on December 3. At 6.40 am, the Rajya Rani Express will depart from Lucknow and reach Meerut city at 3.05 pm.

The Rajya Rani Express trains were launched in 2011 by the Ministry of Railways. The first operations started between Mysore and Bengaluru. As of 2022, the express trains connect these stations- Mysore- Bengaluru, Dadar Sawantwadi Road, Shalimar – Adra, Bhopal – Damoh, Thiruvananthapuram (Kochuveli) – Nilambur Road, Rourkela – Gunupur, Alipurduar – Silghat, Meerut – Lucknow, Nanded – Mumbai CSMT and Saharsa – Patna.

Earlier, Rajya Rani Express was rechristened as Tutari Express based on a revolutionary Marathi poem titled Tutari following a decision by the then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express was called off due to visibility issues. Such issues can risk the lives of passengers. Indian Railways suffer significant losses during the winter months as a result of train delays and poor visibility.

Indian Railways has been taking several initiatives each year to prevent train delays, such as a modified automatic signaling system installed by Northern Railway and North Central Railway to control the number of trains that can operate between two stations.

