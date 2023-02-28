Indian Railways has operationalised special trains to reach Nalanda from Delhi’s Anand Vihar. The step is taken to control and accommodate the crowd during Holi. The majority of Indian citizens rely on the Indian railways to commute. Hence, on every occasion like Holi, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has to maintain equilibrium between trains in service and passengers.

Train number 03251 Rajgir - Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will leave Rajgir at 08:00 pm on Friday and Monday from March 10 to March 24, 2023. The train will reach Anand Vihar at 03:15 pm the next day.

Train Number 03252 Anand Vihar-Rajgir Superfast Holi Special train will leave Anand Vihar at 11:30 pm every Saturday and Tuesday from March 11 to March 25. It will reach Rajgir at 07:30 pm the next day. The train will have stoppages at various stations like Bakhtiyarpur, Patna Junction, Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central station, and Nalanda.

Other trains connecting Bihar from different places in India are mentioned below-

On March 6, a special Shalimar Holi train will travel from Shalimar to Jaynagar. On March 7, it will depart from Jaynagar for Shalimar. Registration has begun for this unique train. It also contains sleeper, Third AC, and second AC coaches in addition to the standard bogie. The IRCTC app allows users to purchase tickets online, or they can go to any regional train ticket office.

The train will depart at 2:50 pm on March 6 following its timetable to arrive at Jaynagar station. The special train will depart for Santragachi via Kharagpur and arrive in Tatanagar, Muri, Bokaro, and Chandrapur between 6:35 pm and 11:28 pm each day. It will pass through locations such as Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sakri, and Madhubani.

The departure time for this train on March 7 at 7.30 p.m. using the stops Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, and Barakar. It will leave Chandrapura at 7:05 p.m. and reach Dhanbad at 5:55 am. At 4:00 PM, Shalimar will begin.

The 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Express leaves Kota Station at 09:50 and arrives at Danapur Station at 08:45 on March 4 and 10. Special train number 09818 from Danapur to Kota will depart from Danapur station at 11:30 PM and reach Kota station at noon.

