Indian Railways Shares Sneak Peek Into Proposed World Class Gandhi Nagar Jaipur Station

The Indian Railways has been working towards developing a few world-class stations in selected cities. All zonal railways are redeveloping concerned stations under their control and in that regard, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur Railway Station is being redeveloped by North Western Railway as a world-class station. It is touted to be the second world-class station in India after Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) station in Madhya Pradesh.

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways, on July 14, shared a proposed look for the Gandhi Nagar Jaipur Railway Station and said that it truly reflected the vision of a New India.

The total cost for the project is about Rs 180 crore. Two new buildings are proposed to be constructed at the existing Gandhinagar Jaipur station. The main building on the front side will be the G$2 building. The main entrance station building will have various facilities like the departure lobby, vestibule, security check area with baggage scanner, help desk area, departure hall, toilets, RPF room and head TC room. Platform 1 will have an unreserved waiting room, executive waiting room, retail stalls, toilets, baby feeding room and arrival hall for passengers.

There will be various railway offices on the ground floor and access control, metal detector system, baggage scanner system, additional waiting rooms, retail stalls, modular toilets, stairs, lifts, escalators etc. on the second floor.

An adequate two-storey underground basement will be provided at the main entrance for the parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The existing foot-over bridge will be renovated with a new architectural theme. An air concourse is also proposed at the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, connecting both buildings on top of the platforms. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Captain Shashi Kapoor has said that the existing station building will be renovated for better aesthetics.

