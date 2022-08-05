Home » News » Auto » Indian Railways Short-terminates, Cancels Trains on Dholipal-Hanumangarh Route

Indian Railways Short-terminates, Cancels Trains on Dholipal-Hanumangarh Route

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 14:10 IST

Delhi, India

Trains operating between Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations will temporarily terminate their operations.
The North Western railways has to add RCC boxes in the Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations

The North Western Railways has decided to short-terminate the train services between Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations. These stations are part of the Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh Rail Section of the Bikaner Division. As per the spokesperson, the North Western railways has to add RCC boxes in the Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations. To add these boxes, a traffic block will be there on the route.

Against the backdrop of this development, trains operating between Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations will temporarily terminate their operations. A few trains will remain cancelled and others will be rescheduled.

Cancelled Train:

Train number 04769 between Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar will remain cancelled on August 8.

PArtially Cancelled:

Train No. 14601, the Firozpur-Hanumangarh train service, will leave from Firozpur on August 8. The train service will operate till Sri Ganganagar station. It will be partially cancelled between Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh.

Train No. 14602, Hanumangarh – Firozpur rail service will depart from Sriganganagar station and will remain cancelled between Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar.

Train No. 04768, Sri Ganganagar – Hanumangarh Special train will depart from Sri Ganganagar at 12.10 hrs on August 8 instead of its scheduled time of 11.25 hrs.

Recently, trains connecting Rajasthan and Assam were diverted. The railway announced a mega-traffic block in the Katihar division. Railways diverted the routes of Bikaner, Barmer, Guwahati, Bhagat ki Kothi, and Kamakhya.

first published: August 05, 2022, 14:10 IST
last updated: August 05, 2022, 14:10 IST