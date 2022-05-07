Indian Railways Short Terminates Two Trains Between Bandra And Surat Stations

Indian Railways has announced that the services of trains operating between Jodhpur and Bandra Terminus will remain affected on May 7-8 due to unavoidable technical issues. According to a North Western Railway official, more than 40 long-distance and suburban trains have been partially or completely canceled due to major block work between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Among the affected trains due to the bridgework, the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Surya Nagri Express will be partially canceled between Surat-Bandra Terminus in both directions. The train operating from Jodhpur will be short terminated at Surat station. The train services between Surat and Bandra Terminus will remain cancelled till further announcement.

According to North Western Railway, the following trains will remain partially canceled:

Train No. 12479, Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Express, which will leave from Jodhpur on May 7, will be operated only till Surat instead of Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 12480, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur train service will leave Surat to Jodhpur on May 8 and will remain canceled between Bandra Terminus-Surat.

Apart from these two trains the North Western Railway has also announced that the Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express, Dahanu Road-Vadodara Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express trains will remain partially canceled.

