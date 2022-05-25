Indian Railways To Add 27 Permanent Coaches in These Trains, Check Full List

Indian Railways has decided to provide temporary and permanent additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains to ease the rush during summer vacation period. There is a long waiting list in most of the trains and passengers are finding it difficult to get confirmed tickets in several trains due to the increased demand during summer vacation. The decision has been taken by the North Western Railway to increase the number of coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

The trains will now have additional Third AC, sleeper class and chair car coaches. The increase in the number of coaches will help the passengers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Odisha.

According to Northwestern Railway Spokesperson Captain Shashi Kiran, Northwestern Railway has decided to permanently increase 27 coaches in 21 pairs of trains for the convenience of the passengers in view of the long waiting list.

The additional coaches will be available in the trains as per the following details.

1. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in Train No. 19601/19602, Udaipur City-Newjalpaiguri-Udaipur City Express from Udaipur City with effect from June 4 and from Newjalpaiguri with effect from June 6.

2. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 20971/20972, Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City Express will be made from Udaipur City starting June 4 and from Shalimar from June 5.

3. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 12996/12995, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Express from Ajmer with effect from June 2 and from Bandra Terminus from June 3.

4. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 19615/19616, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City Express will be made from Udaipur City with effect from June 6 and from Kamakhya starting June 9.

5. Permanent increase of 2 second chair car class coaches will be done in train number 12991/12992, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Express from June 1.

6. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in Train No. 19608/19607, Madar-Kolkata-Madar Express from Madar with effect from June 6 and from Kolkata with effect from June 9.

7. In Train No. 19715/19716, Jaipur-Gomtinagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur Express, there will be a permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach from Jaipur with effect from June 1 and from Gomtinagar from June 2.

8. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 14801/14802, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur Express will be made from Jodhpur with effect from June 1 and from Indore from June 4.

9. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 12465/12466, Indore-Jodhpur-Indore Express will be done from Indore from June 2 and from Jodhpur from June 3.

10. In train number 14806/14805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer Express, there will be a permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coaches from Barmer with effect from June 2 and from Yesvantpur with effect from June 6.

11. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 12495/12496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner Express will be made from Bikaner with effect from June 2 and from Kolkata from June 3.

12. In train number 20471/20472, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Express, there will be a permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach from Bikaner with effect from June 5 and from Puri starting June 8.

13. In Train No. 22473/22474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Express, there is a permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach from Bikaner with effect from June 6 and from Bandra Terminus from June 7.

14. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in train number 12489/12490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner Express will be made from Bikaner with effect from June 4 and from Dadar from June 5.

15. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach in Train No. 22475/22476, Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar Express will be made from Hisar with effect from June 1 and from Coimbatore with effect from June 4.

16. Permanent increase of 2 Third AC class coaches will be made in train number 12486/12485, Sri Ganganagar-Nanded-Sriganganagar Express from Sri Ganganagar from June 4 and from Nanded starting June 6.

17. In train number 12440/12439, Sriganganagar-Nanded-Sriganganagar Express, there will be a permanent increase of 1 Third AC class coach from Sriganganagar with effect from June 3 and from Nanded from June 5.

18. Permanent increase of 1 Third AC and 1 Second Sleeper Class coaches will be made in train number 14724/14723, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani Express from Bhiwani with effect from June 1 and from Kanpur from June 2.

19. Permanent increase of 2 second chair car class coaches will be done in train number 22977/22978, Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur Express from June 1.

20. Permanent increase of 2 second chair car coaches will be done in train number 12065/12066, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Express from June 1.

21. Permanent increase of 2 second chair car class coaches will be done in train number 22987/22988, Ajmer-Agrafort-Ajmer Express from June 1.

