Indian Railways To Add First-Class AC Coaches to Two Trains on Gujarat Route

With the summer holidays underway, the number of passengers on trains has increased. Therefore, to provide passengers with more facilities, arrangements are being made to install additional AC coaches in trains operated by Indian Railways.

The North-western Railway has decided to have additional first AC coaches in two pairs of trains for the convenience of the passengers. The two trains are on the Gujarat route.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the spokesperson of North Western Railway, the Okha-Jaipur-Okha and one Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rajkot rail services will get additional first AC coaches.

The Okha-Jaipur-Okha rail service will have the aforementioned change on July 04 after which the train will have a total of twenty-four coaches — First AC, Two-Second AC, Six Third AC, Nine Second Sleeper, Three Second Ordinary Class, One Petricar, and Two Guard Coaches.

The Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rajkot rail service will have an extra first AC class coach from Rajkot on July 07.

There will be a total of twenty-four coaches in this train service including One First AC, Two-Second AC, Six Third AC, Nine Second Sleeper, Four Second Ordinary Class, and Two Guard Coaches.

