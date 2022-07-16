Indian Railways To Add One Additional Coach In Two Pairs Of Jammu-Bound Trains

Indian Railways has increased the number of additional coaches in two pairs of trains going to Jammu. The increase has been done temporarily because of increased passenger rush in trains going to Jammu.

It has been decided by the North Western Railway to increase additional coaches on a temporary basis in trains going from Jaisalmer and Barmer to Jammu. With the addition of coaches in the two pairs of trains, passengers travelling to Jammu will be benefitted.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, chief public relations officer of the North Western Railway, Indian Railways has decided to increase one second sleeper class coach in two pairs of trains. The increase in coaches is being done as follows:-

Temporary increase of one second sleeper class coach in train No. 14646/14645 Jammu Tawi - Jaisalmer - Jammu Tawi is being done from Jammu Tawi from July 16 to August 15 and from Jaisalmer from July 18 to August 17.

Temporary increase of one second sleeper class coach in train number 14662/14661 Jammu Tawi - Barmer - Jammu Tawi is being done from Jammu Tawi from July 17 to August 14 and from Barmer from July 19 to August 16.

