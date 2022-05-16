Indian Railways To Allow Travel By Unreserved Tickets On Howrah-Bokaro Express Train

The Indian Railways has once again decided to issue unreserved tickets on the Howrah-Bokaro Express train. This is welcome news for the people of the Bokaro district in Jharkhand. Unreserved tickets will be issued on the Howrah-Bokaro Express train from May 16.

The facility of unreserved tickets was not available in the Howrah-Bokaro Express after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the railways to shut operations in March 2020. Now, for the convenience of railway passengers, South Eastern Railway has once again decided to start issuing unreserved tickets on the Howrah-Bokaro Express train.

Passengers expected to benefit from the decision:

Due to the unavailability of unreserved tickets on the Howrah-Bokaro Express train, passengers around Shiv Babudih and Talgaria stations were facing a lot of problems. Now passengers of these stations will be able to travel in Howrah Bokaro Express even with an unreserved ticket.

According to the Adra Railway Divisional Office, coach numbers DL-3, DL-4 and D-2 of Howrah Bokaro Express will run as unreserved class coaches from 16 May to July 2. With this decision, passengers won’t be compelled to travel only by buying reserved tickets. Unreserved tickets for this train will also be available at the Shiv Babudih and Talgaria stations

Passengers going to Mahuda and Bhojudih will also benefit from this decision by availing of the unreserved tickets. Local people, including daily wage workers, travel by this train regularly.

Therefore, this decision of the Indian Railways will provide relief to the passengers on this route as they will be able to go to work comfortably. People also travel to Dhanbad by this train.

Apart from Howrah Bokaro Express, many more coaches of Mail Express train will be run as unreserved class coaches.

