Indian Railways To Attach More Coaches In Four Pairs Of Trains, Check Details

Indian Railways has decided to add more coaches in the four pairs of trains for the convenience of passengers. North Western Railway is going to temporarily increase the number of third AC coaches in these trains. This will increase the availability of berths in third AC coaches for the passengers.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, it has been decided to add four temporary coaches in the existing four pairs of trains due to the extra rush of passengers during the summer vacation period.

These trains include Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner express trains. This will help the passengers travelling to Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Here is the list of trains in which additional coaches will be attached.

1. Train number 12996/95, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer one additional third AC coach will be added to the train running from Ajmer from May 10 to May 31. The additional coach will be attached to the train operating from Bandra Terminus from May 11 to June 01.

2. Train number 12495/96, Bikaner- Kolkata- Bikaner: one additional third AC class coach will be attached to the train operating from Bikaner from May 12 to May 26. The additional coach for the train operating from Kolkata will be added from May 13 to May 27.

3. Train number 22473/74, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner one additional third AC class coach will be added to the train running from Bandra Terminus from May 09 to May 30. The additional coaches will be attached to the train operating from Bikaner from May 10 to May 31.

4. Train number 20471/72,Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner express train one third AC class coach will be added to the train running from Bikaner from May 08 to May 29 and the additional coach will be available for the train from Puri station from May 11 to June 01.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.