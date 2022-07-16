Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on July 17

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: Mumbaikar’s will face a difficult time on Sunday, July 17 as Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said a CR release.

CENTRAL RAILWAY: MEGA BLOCK

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work as under:

THANE-KALYAN UP AND DN FAST LINES FROM 10.40 AM TO 3.40 PM

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 mintues behind schedule. Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their schedule halts, further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 mintues late.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM & CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

WESTERN RAILWAY: JUMBO BLOCK

Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up and Dn slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

