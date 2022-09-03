Indian Railways to Conduct Route Trial For 3rd Vande Bharat Express on September 7-8

Indian Railways is preparing to conduct the final route trial for the third Vande Bharat Express train this month. The final trial run for the Vande Bharat Express will be conducted on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route for two days on September 7 and 8, according to railway authorities.

The train will run with the same load as the maximum passenger capacity of the train. The crucial timetable trial will be conducted with a few railway officials boarding the train as passengers and the vacant rakes of the train will be filled with sandbags to compensate for the full passenger load. The train will run at the same speed as the regular operating levels.

The timetable will be prepared after the successful final route trial of the Vande Bharat Express. According to railway sources, there won’t be many stoppages between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This is being done to make sure that the passengers experience the full potential of the Vande Bharat express’ speed.

The festive season has started with the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi and the railway has decided to start the train soon so that people can avail its services during the Navratri season, which will fall towards the end of the month. Officials suggest that if the train gets the CRS clearance on time, it might be launched as soon as Navaratri.

Indian Railways is planning to launch 75 Vande Bharat Express trains by 15 August 2023.

