Indian Railways, in a bid to avoid train collisions, has decided to install an advanced signalling system called ‘Kavach’ on various routes of the North Eastern Railway. This Indian technology has many features that will hinder trains from collisions, which is usually one of the main causes of accidents on railway platforms. With Kavach technology in place, all the activities of the loco pilots including brake, horn, and throttle handle will be monitored. In case there is a mistake by the loco pilot, often called the driver, then the first alert will come through audio-video.

To prevent head-on collisions of trains, North Eastern Railway has decided to install the Automatic Train Protection System (ATC). To begin the process of installation, the Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 467 crores for the Gorakhpur-Barabanki route. As of now, seven crore rupees have been proposed in this year’s general budget.

Once the Kavach technology is implemented, even if two trains come on a track from opposing directions, both will automatically stop at a certain distance. Soon after the red signal is crossed, brakes will be applied automatically. All trains within a radius of five kilometres will stop.

There are 10 different routes, covering 1,440 kilometres of the North Eastern Railway, that have been identified for the installation of Kavach technology.

Kavach is an advanced signalling system. The system is completely an Indian technology that started way back in 2012 under the name Train Collision Avoidance System or TCAS. Later on, the name was changed to Kavach or Armour and was introduced by the Railways for the safety of passengers.

The latest signalling system will include a high-tech European Train Control System Level 2 in the future. As part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the Kavach system was announced in the Union budget 2022.

