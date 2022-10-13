Indian Railways To Introduce Freight Services In Vande Bharat Express Trains 

The Indian Railways will soon launch freight services in the country’s indigenously developed Vande Bharat Trains. The objective behind the launch is to capture additional high-value time-sensitive cargo delivery to the destination. This will enhance India’s capacity for super-fast parcel services, thereby reducing the time for consignment delivery.

The Ministry of Railways issued a note to all the General Managers of Railways. As per the note, the first rake of freight EMU on the Vande Bharat platform will be launched very soon. The Indian Railways has discussed the matter with stakeholders and potential customers to align with their demands. The first freight service will be introduced in the Delhi and Mumbai regions.

Senior officials across the railway network initiated the discussion with customers at the Zonal and Divisional levels. These officials were also responsible to identify terminals for launching the freight services at the earliest.

Apart from the above, the availability of adequate infrastructure to operate the Vande Bharat freight services and work on the deadline in consultation with the Zonal Railways is overseen by the Ministry of Railways.

A source said that officials will identify priority routes for the freight services at the earliest. A report based on the consultations, demands, and routes among others will be shared with the Railway Board. The Railway Board is entitled to work on the tariff structure of the Vande Bharat freight services.

The Vande Bharat freight trains will be designed for palletised container transportation at a speed of 160 kmph. Laced with 1,800-mm wide rakes, automatic sliding doors, and a provision to load reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo is included in the freight trains.

Additionally, a pneumatically retractable roller floor system with a locking facility for easy handling of pallets will be added to enhance its quality. The Vande Bharat freight train services can carry a total payload of 264 tonnes for 16 car formations.

The launch of super-fast parcel services has the potential to be a game changer in the global rail business. It can also match global standards of performance.

