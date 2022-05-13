Indian Railways to Introduce Two Vistadome Coaches in Mumbai, Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express From May 17

Indian Railways’ western zone has decided to permanently attach two Vistadome coaches to Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express from Tuesday, May 17. The move comes after WR received overwhelming response to the one coach attached last month on an experimental basis.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches allows passengers to have a great view of the surroundings. The coach will have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. The coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 204 Trains Today on May 13

“The booking of Vista Dome coaches have now been integrated with the other coach composition of Shatabdi Express and is now available under Train No. 12009 /12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at PRS counters and IRCTC website," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The unique Vistadome coach, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Wi-Fi service will also be available in the coach. It will have automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio toilets.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.