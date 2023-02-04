After the successful launch and operation of Vande Bharat Trains, Indian Railways is planning to launch Vande Bharat Metro, a mini version of the country’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train. The Vande Bharat Metro will be initially introduced in the big cities.

At his press conference after Union Budget 2023, on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the production and design of the Vanden Bharat Metro will be completed by December 2023. He also said that the production will be ramped up in the financial year 2024-25.

“The concept of the Vande Metro, a rapid, world-class shuttle-like experience for passengers, is underway, with the design expected to be completed this year," said Vaishnaw.

The Vande Bharat Metro will differ slightly from the regular Vande Bharat Train and it will be launched in big cities with a large population and a periphery of 50-60 km.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the indigenously built Vande Bharat train has become a huge success. Passengers want to travel with Vande Bharat Train because of its facilities, according to the Minister.

The Railway Minister said that the authorities and competent personnel are working on the design, technology and production of the Vande Bharat Metro while testing its functionality depending on the city and population.

According to Ashwini Vaishnav, the Vande Bharat Metro trains will have a higher speed limit. He said that the metro train can reach the pickup speed from 0 to 100 km within 45 to 47 seconds as opposed to the regular Vande Bharat Train which takes 52 seconds. However, the speed of the Vande Bharat Metro will be kept lower than regular trains as these trains are meant to connect smaller distances. Hence it is decided to keep the speed at 120 to 130 km per hour.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is going to introduce Mumbai to Solapur Vande Bharat Express train via Pune on February 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the train at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10. The train will reach Solapur via Shirdi and Pune. It will be the first Vande Bharat train to run between the two cities, and it will only take about 1 hour and 50 minutes to cover the distance between Mumbai and Solapur.

