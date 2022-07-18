Indian Railways to Now Operate Unreserved Special Train Between Gorakhpur and Siwan

The North Eastern Railway has taken several steps for the convenience of railway passengers. It has now decided to operate an unreserved special train between Gorakhpur and Siwan.

For the convenience of railway passengers, unreserved special trains are being operated by Indian Railways from time to time. Given the extra rush in trains, Zonal Railways has also been taking special steps.

Now, the North Eastern Railway has decided to operate train no. 05036/05035 Gorakhpur-Siwan-Gorakhpur Unreserved Express special train for the convenience of the passengers. The Northeast Railway will operate this train from Gorakhpur and Siwan from August 6 till further notice.

Train No. 05036 Gorakhpur-Siwan Unreserved Special will leave Gorakhpur at 5:30 am every day from August 6 till further notice. The train will reach Siwan at 10:20 am.

On the return journey, Train No. 05035 Siwan-Gorakhpur Unreserved Special Train will leave Siwan at 5:45 pm every day from August 6 till further notice.

The train will reach Gorakhpur at 10:10 pm. This train will consist of 12 second-class coaches and 2 SLR coaches. It is mandatory to follow the guidelines regarding Covid-19 during the journey.

