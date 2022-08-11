Indian Railways To Add One AC Coach To This Delhi-Azamgarh Train, Check Details

The festive season has started across the country and in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during this period, North Eastern Railway has decided to attach an additional third AC economy class coach in Delhi-Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Superfast Express train on a temporary basis for one month.

With this much-needed temporary addition of the coach, passengers travelling between Dlehi and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh can travel without much hassle.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, one coach of Sleeper class will be replaced by one coach of AC III Economy class on a temporary basis for one month in train number 12226/12225 Delhi-Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Superfast Express.

The additional coach will be attached to the Kaifiyat Express leaving Delhi from August 10 to September 9. The new coach will be available in the train leaving from Azamgarh from August 11 to September 10.

According to the revised structure, 02 of the generators cum luggage vehicle, 04 of the ordinary second class, 06 of sleeper class, 01 of air-conditioned third economy class, 06 of air-conditioned third class, 02 of air-conditioned second class and 01 coach of air-conditioned first class coaches will be available in the train. The train will have a total 22 coaches.

