Indian Railways to Operate Express Train Between Varanasi and Gonda; Know Date, Timings

North Eastern Railway has decided to run an express train between Varanasi and Gonda. With the introduction of this train, the passengers going to Ayodhya will benefit a lot. The express train will halt at the Ayodhya station on the way from Varanasi and will reach Gonda via Mankapur. Passengers will be able to travel daily with this train operating in both directions.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Train No. 14213/14214 Varanasi-Gonda-Varanasi Express will operate from Varanasi from August 1. The train will be introduced by the Railway Administration for the convenience of the passengers.

Train No. 14213 Varanasi-Gonda Express will leave Varanasi at 2:00 pm every day from August 1 and will reach Gonda at 8:10 pm.

On the return journey, Train No. 14214 Gonda-Varanasi Express will leave Gonda at 6:50 am every day from August 2 and will reach Varanasi at 1:40 pm.

