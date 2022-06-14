Indian Railways to Replace Existing Rakes With LHB Coaches in Many Trains Before July 14

In a bid to provide all the facilities to passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to replace the existing conventional rakes of several trains with the modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. LHB or Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are German-designed coaches, known to be much more secure.

According to the reports, LHB coaches will be installed in Bhagalpur Danapur Intercity Express, Vananchal Express, Jamalpur Howrah Express, Farakka Express, etc. before the start of Shravani Mela on July 14. Indian Railways plans to install LHB coaches in all Mail and Express trains passing through or departing from Bhagalpur.

Modern LHB coaches have already been installed in trains, including Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Superfast, Bhagalpur-Ajmer Sharif Express, Bhagalpur-Dadar Express, Ang Express, Garib Rath, New Farakka Express, Brahmaputra Mail, etc.

“LHB coach rakes have also been received for these trains. Now preparations are being made to make these coaches operational by simply installing these coaches in the declared trains. Efforts are on to complete this work before July 14," said a railway official.

Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), which come among the 18 zones of Indian Railways, are also taking steps to provide a safe and comfortable journey to passengers.

Speaking of CR, the railway zone has announced plans to replace the existing conventional rakes of its 12 more trains running with the modern LHB rakes. Reportedly, 103 long-distance mail express and passenger services operating on the central railways currently have a total of 154 rakes out of which 76 are LHB.

Similarly, joining the league, Western Railway (WR) is also set to convert the conventional rakes of many trains on its network. As per a WR official, the authorities are aiming to have 137 LHB rakes by the end of this financial year. Currently, WR has a total of 229 rakes for the operation of its 186 long-distance mail express and passenger services. Of these, 129 rakes are LHB, whilst, the WR has 57.52 percent long-distance trains with LHB rakes.

