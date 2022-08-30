Indian Railways to Restore Bedroll Facility in AC Coaches of These 7 Trains

The Indian Railways has decided to restore the bedroll facility in the air-conditioned coaches of seven trains. The facility is being restored on the major and long-distance train routes covering trains like Garib Rath and Kushinagar. The bed rolls service was halted because of the Covid pandemic.

Check here the list of trains getting bedroll facility-

Train Number- 22537 and 22538, Kushinagar Express, arriving from Gorakhpur to Bhopal

Train Number- 15018 and 15017 Kashi Nagar Express

Train Number- 15065 and 15066 Panvel Express

Train Number- 15027 and 15028 Maurya Express

Train Number- 15005 and 15006 Dehradun Express running from Gorakhpur Junction

Train Number- 12535 and 12536 Garib Rath Express travelling from Lucknow Junction to Raipur - Lucknow Junction

Train Number- 12593 and 12594 travelling from Lucknow Junction to Bhopal - Lucknow Junction

On March 10, the Railway Minister withdrew the restriction applied on the bedroll facility of the trains. After this decision, Indian Railways reportedly gave the order of 15 lakh bedrolls items like towels, blankets, bedsheets, and pillow covers. As per railway officials, 60 per cent of the linen services of Railways were damaged and much went to manufacturer masks.

When the restrictions were removed, the bedrolls facility was supplied to necessary train routes which added to further shortage. Another railway official cited, “The bedroll facility was first available in 1,114 pairs of trains before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Later when the restriction was withdrawn, it was supplied to just 520 pairs of trains." He further stated, “Only 1,225 trains are provided with curtain services against 1,308 trains before Covid."

The pandemic also led to a major supply chain issue. Earlier, the bedroll facility was facilitated by Khadi and Village Industries Commission. At present, it has been transferred to mills. Officials suggest that the National Transporter needs 7.5 lakh packets of linen each day. The demand is not meeting the supply and from them, only half of the linen facility is delivered.

