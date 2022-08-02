Indian Railways To Resume Weekly Trains Between Okha-Nathdwara And Ajmer-Santragachi

North Western Railway has decided to resume the operation of two trains between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi. This decision has been taken for the convenience of railway passengers.

Indian Railways has taken many steps for the convenience of passengers in recent months. Now North Western Railway has taken another decision because of increased passenger rush. For the convenience of passengers travelling from Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Gujarat, North Western Railway has announced that it will resume the operation of weekly trains. These weekly trains operate between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi.

According to Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, the rail service between Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi is being resumed by the Railways for the convenience of the passengers.

Train No. 19575/19576 Okha-Nathdwara-Okha

Train No. 19575 Okha-Nathdwara weekly train service will leave Okha at 8:20 am on every Wednesday, starting from August 10, and will reach Nathdwara at 6:30 am the following day.

Similarly, Train No. 19576 Nathdwara-Okha weekly train will leave Nathdwara (Rajasthan) at 8:30 pm on every Thursday, starting from August 11, and will reach Okha (Gujarat) at 6:55 pm the following day.

Train No. 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer weekly train will leave Santragachi (West Bengal) at 1:00 pm on every Friday, starting from August 5, and will reach Ajmer at 4:55 am the following day.

Similarly, Train No. 18010 Ajmer-Santraganchi weekly train service will leave Ajmer every Sunday at 11:30 pm, starting from August 7, and will reach Santragachi at 2:30 pm on the following Tuesday.

