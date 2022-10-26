Indian Railways To Run 124 Special Chhath Puja Trains To UP and Bihar

The Indian Railways has decided to run around 124 special trains for commuters going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the occasion of Chhath Puja. To make the journey hassle-free for people, these special trains will start their operations on October 26. East Central Railway has also notified 164 Puja special trains for passengers going to Bihar.

According to the Indian Railways, several cities have been listed to make the journey more convenient and easier for people going to UP and Bihar. These cities include Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an appeal to the Centre to provide special trains on the occasion of Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival. The chief secretary of Bihar on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to the senior officials of the Railway Ministry over the phone to increase the number of special trains in view of Chhath Mahaparv stated in an official release in Hindi.

According to ANI, the Chief Secretary stated that Chhath Mahaparv is the most important festival in Bihar. There is a large number of migrants living outside the state, who return to the state to attend the Mahaparv.

The Indian railways are running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains in pairs this year to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season. Earlier this month, the Railway Ministry released an official statement, saying that the authorities will operate additional special trains to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers.

Special Trains planned to connect major destinations across the country on railways routes like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar among others.

Earlier on October 4, the Indian Railway notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.

