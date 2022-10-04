Indian Railways to Run 179 Special Trains till Chhath Puja to Ease Festival Rush

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of the passengers and to meet the travel demands ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has decided to run 179 special trains with 2269 trips. “In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," Ministry of railways said in a statement.

“Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc.," the release added.

NUMBER OF TRAINS:

This year Diwali, the festival of light will be celebrated on October 24.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, will begin on November 8 with Nahay Khay and end on November 11 with Usha Arghya.

The national transport said that the crowd management at major stations is being prioritized. “Crowd controlling measures by forming a queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured," it said.

Informing about the security arrangement, it said that additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations. “Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," the ministry said.

Among the few other steps taken by the Indian railways for passenger convenience and security are:

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers “May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call.

Ambulance with paramedical team is also available. A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity, etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters.

