Indian Railways To Run 211 Special Trains For Festive Season Rush; Details Inside

As the country gears up for the festive season, the Railway Ministry has decided to operate 211 pairs of special trains to ease the load of heavy passenger traffic. The Indian Railways will ensure 2,561 extra trips via these special trains until Chhath Puja. They will be connecting major destinations across the country on railway routes like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Ferozepur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar.

The ministry said that 179 pairs of special trains were notified earlier this month, which will take 2,269 trips. It said that there are plans to connect major destinations across the country on rail routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, and Delhi-Saharsa.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have also been deployed at major stations to ensure the safety of passengers. Officials have been put on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains.

“May I Help You" booths will remain open at major stations, where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed to provide proper assistance and guidance to the passengers? An ambulance and a paramedic team along with an on-call medical team are available at major stations.

In a release, the Ministry of Railways said, “All malpractices are being closely monitored – activities like folding and tearing of seats, over-charging and touting. All these are being closely monitored."

For systematic entry of passengers in unreserved coaches, crowd control measures are being ensured by forming queues at Terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here