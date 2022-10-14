Indian Railways to Run 82 Special Trains To and From Patna, Mumbai Central, Delhi

The Indian Railways has decided to run 82 Festival Special Trains for the passengers ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja. These additional trains will reduce the waiting list and confirm ticket seats for the passengers. Moreover, if by any means, a confirmed ticket is not utilised, another person can travel with the ticket. As per the instructions, these trains will be added on the following routes:

Train Number- 09183 from Mumbai Central to Banaras will travel on October 12th, 19th, and 26th. In November, it is scheduled for November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Train Number- 09184 from Banaras to Mumbai Central will run on the route on October 14th, 21st, and 28th. In November, the train is scheduled for the 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, November, and December 2.

Meanwhile, 14 pairs of trains will be operated from Patna, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur to Delhi. A special train between Patna and Delhi’s Anand Vihar station will operate daily from October 15 to November 7. The train will depart from Patna at 10 am and reach Delhi at 11.30 pm. The train will travel via Ara, Buxar, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

The special train will depart from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station at 1 pm and will reach Patna at 2.45 pm the following day. Moreover, the IRCTC has introduced a pre-booking schedule for the tickets only on a Tatkal basis. Book the tickets two or three hours before and fill in the details. If a seat is vacant, your details will be used to confirm your tickets.

Earlier, the Indian Railways added 179 trains on different routes to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers. The development is also temporary until Chhath Puja. Crowd-controlling measures will be taken by the security forces.

